TOLEDO, Ohio — A violent, overnight crash in south Toledo left one person dead.

The crash happened just before 11 p.m. on Airport Highway near Caswell Avenue. Toledo police on scene tell WTOL 11 two vehicles going in opposite directions slammed into each other head on.

There is no word yet on how many other people were involved or the extent of their injuries.

Part of Airport Highway was closed while investigators worked to figure out what happened, but has since reopened.