One-car crash kills two in Fostoria early Saturday

The crashed vehicle was occupied by two individuals who were pronounced dead on scene.
FOSTORIA, Ohio — One man and one woman were killed in a single-vehicle crash Saturday morning.

The Wood County Sheriff's Office received a call around 5:45 a.m. about a crash on State Route 199. When officers arrived, they discovered a single vehicle that was traveling southbound on State Route 199 had driven off the east side of the roadway, then struck a culvert and a tree.

The crashed vehicle was occupied by two individuals who were pronounced dead on scene. The individuals have been identified as Rodney Reiter and Bette Reiter of Fostoria.

Police are investigating the crash.

This is a developing story. We will continue to bring you the latest information as it becomes available. 

