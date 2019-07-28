Blue skies, sunshine and slight breeze gently brushed the quiet and serene setting at Ft. Meigs Union Cemetery Saturday morning.

A more fitting morning for a funeral could not have been designed. A more fitting man could not have been honored.

Robert Romaker's final stop on his long life's journey of 93 years came to rest at Ft. Meigs. It was a journey than was largely defined by his years as a Marine in World War II where he, along with thousands of others in the Fifth Marine Division came ashore at Iwo Jima in the South Pacific in 1945 to engage in a battle that would help change the course of history. Romaker was a radioman and as the units around him took heavy casualties during the fierce battles, he endured and survived. He would also be witness to the iconic raising of the flag at Mt. Suribachi, which has symbolized for decades the determination of American resolve.

After the war, Romaker came home to Wood County and spent much of his life working for Owens Illinois in solar research and development. He also spent much of his later years talking with young people about his experiences as a Marine and what it means to be an American. He wanted everyone to know that freedom comes at a tremendous cost and we should never forget those who were lost in service to their nation. It was customary for Mr. Romaker to walk in the annual Veteran parades in Perrysburg, proudly wearing the blue Marine uniform he wore so many decades before.

Robert Romaker died in Hospice at the age of 93 a week ago. On Saturday, family and friends convened and stood beneath the gentle blue skies at Ft. Meigs to pay their tributes. As his widow Lois and family looked on, a special Marine Honor Guard gave Corporal Romaker military honors with a traditional ringing of the bell, a 21-gun salute from his comrades of the American Legion Post 28 and the somber and sweet sound of taps. It was a fitting farewell to a fitting man and Marine.