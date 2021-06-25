Parklets installed in Downtown Bowling Green

The Parklets are on-street dining decks that convert a single parking space into usable space for businesses.

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio — Pouring rain wasn't going to stop a group of people from installing new parking spot patios in Downtown Bowling Green on Friday.

"It feels so great to finally have them installed. The weather's not that great but that's ok," said Ellen Smith, who led the building effort on a soggy afternoon.

Smith said adding parklets to even just 3 businesses will help all of the surrounding businesses.

"Businesses are going to have more people downtown. If you're sitting here drinking a cup of coffee, you're sitting here looking at all these other businesses," said Smith.

Kabob is one of the businesses who installed a parklet. The owner says it's a great solution for those who are still being cautious about COVID-19 but who still want to support local businesses.

"For the people that are still a little uncomfortable eating indoors, now that we have an outdoor dining option and it's socially distant and you're in the open air, its a great great idea and I'm really happy we have one," said Zach Baroudi.

Smith said it's also an option for parents who want to protect their unvaccinated kids.

"For me as a mom, it's a safe way for me to bring my kids downtown and eat outside," said Smith.

Smith says city council is hoping to raise money and do a second round of installments in time for next year, "This is our test year and I think they're being well received so far. "

Bowling Green City Council said they plan to use about 8 of the nearly 200 street parking spaces in downtown Bowling Green for parklets.