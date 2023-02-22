Toledo police to appear on live reality show: Here's how to watch

TPD previously appeared on the television show in October 2022.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

TOLEDO, Ohio — Editor's note: The above video is from earlier coverage of Toledo police on On Patrol: Live, which aired on Oct. 10, 2022.

Reality television series On Patrol: Live will air more episodes featuring the Toledo Police Department, according to a TPD Twitter post made Wednesday.

On Patrol: Live, which airs weekly on the cable and satellite network Reelz, puts camera crews in the backseat of police patrol cars representing departments around the country.

TPD said the department will appear on air starting Friday, March 3 from 9 p.m. to 12 a.m. on Reelz.

The show followed Toledo police for a period of time last year, including on Oct. 7, the same day three people were shot at a Whitmer High School football game. On Patrol: Live captured footage of Toledo police response to the incident, which can be viewed below:

On Patrol: Live airs weekly on Fridays and Saturdays.

Want more from WTOL 11?

➡️ Download the WTOL 11 news app for Apple here or get it in the Google store here.

➡️ Get a fresh start to your morning and wrap up your day with the latest news and your WTOL 11 Weather forecast delivered right to your inbox!

WTOL 11's Your Morning Blast and Your Evening Blast deliver stories from northwest Ohio, southeast Michigan and beyond to keep you informed.