Toledo Fire and Rescue couple sacrifice time with family to save lives on Christmas Day

Lt. Kevin his wife, Lt. Tammy Ohrt say they're use to working on the holidays and find unique ways to still celebrate.

TOLEDO, Ohio — While many opened presents on Christmas morning, first responders prepared to save lives.

Christmas Day for Toledo's Fire Station 7 is like any other day.

Crews with the Toledo Fire and Rescue Department started early, hoping for the best, but preparing for the worst.

"Knowing that you're leaving your family, going to help someone else's family in their time of need; we had a house fire this morning and just knowing that someone else's loss, you're there trying to help them make it through the day the best they can," Lt. Kevin Ohrt, a firefighter with the Toledo Fire and Rescue Department said.

Kevin and his wife, Lt. Tammy Ohrt both worked on the holiday, leaving their five children on their own.

"For me to work Christmas Day, I miss my children. But they're very well aware of my position and what I do," Tammy said. "They've gotten used to it over the years. To them, it's really nothing to them. Of course, they're a little sad I can't be there with them."

"We've had to convince Santa Claus to either come a day early or come a day late depending on what our work schedule was. So the kids had to be extra good. Bribe Santa, maybe, to come to our house just a day early to drop off their gifts," Kevin said.

This year, work means dealing with many different scenarios in the middle of a pandemic.

"Whether we're in a pandemic or not, I think the fire department is essential. We have people who are well trained at everything from EMS runs, to fires to trench rescues," Tammy said.

It can be stressful, but Kevin said they make the best out of every run.

"We're still giving the best care we can possibly give. There's camaraderie in the station. We do have a good time. We try to make light of some situations just by, you know... 24 hours is a long time to be here," Kevin said.

Both lieutenants are especially grateful they can work alongside each other on this day.

"Working with my husband on Christmas, I honestly have to thank the chief for that. He did put us together today. We're not normally together at the same station," Tammy said.

The couple was not only able to spend the holiday together, but with their fellow firefighters, whom they call family.