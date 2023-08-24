Old West End revitalizing Delaware Street house

624 W. Delaware Ave. is the Historic District Commission's passion project and someone's future home.

TOLEDO, Ohio — A drive through Toledo's Old West End will tell you a story of history, uniqueness and a passion for its identity.

"If you go through the neighborhood, it's one of the few neighborhoods that I've ever seen in the world where all the houses are different," neighborhood volunteer Tom Guyton said.

The different houses are part of what makes the Old West End what it is. But some of the houses have seen better days.

The 624 Delaware Revitalization Project is the home that was saved from demolition.

The Historic District Commission got ownership of it from the Lucas County Land Bank two years ago, and now the neighborhood is coming together to revitalize it.

Members of the group say they would rather work to fix the home than see it be an empty piece of land.

"Demolition is a horrible word for those of us involved in preservation. We don't want to see anything go," Historic District Commission chair Dave Kosmyna said.

"We're putting hardwood floors back in where the floors were destroyed," Guyton said. "Really, we're trying to make it like they would have 110 years ago, except it will have the modern plumbing, modern wiring and the modern insulation."

The home was close to being torn down but the commission worked with the Lucas County Land Bank to keep that from happening.

Commission members said it was in rough shape when they got it, but its potential and architecture are what make it unique.

"What makes this house interesting is that it has Queen Anne features, Spanish features and even gothic features with these little battlements that you'd find like at the top of a church," Kosmyna said.

It has a new roof, is structurally sound and all of the water damage the house did have is fixed.

The commission received money from the Land Bank to go toward fixing it up, but everything else has been through volunteers.

"The neighborhood is also donating money. Everybody has just pitched in. They have either donated their time or money or roofing materials or electrical equipment," Guyton said.

An 1800-square-foot house is a big undertaking, but it's one the commission is willing to take.

"We're exploring and we're trying to figure out how to save this property, so we're learning by doing," Kosmyna said. "Relying on lots of community partners, lots of volunteers to help try and make this project work."

The group says there's always room for more volunteers. You can reach out on the group's Facebook page.