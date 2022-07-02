Old West End residents struggling with snowy streets

The streets in the Old West End are covered in at least an inch of snow and slush. The city says those roads meet its standards for being considered cleared.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Joey Martin was just trying to park his car on Parkwood Avenue in the Old West End when he hit trouble.

His Kia's wheels spun helplessly in the snow, and he soon realized he was completely stuck. Martin says with the condition the roads are in currently, this is becoming a common occurrence.



"Every day I go to work, I either get stuck coming back from work or going to work, I get stuck every single day we park out here," Martin said.



WTOL 11 reporter Michael Sandlin decided to give him a hand and after a few minutes of trial and error, Martin's car was pushed out of the snow.

The streets in the Old West End that we drove through are covered in at least an inch of snow and slush.

To better understand why the streets are in this condition, WTOL 11 sat down with Jeremy Mikolajczyk, the director of the city of Toledo's Division of Streets, Bridges, and Harbor, and showed him photos of what we saw. He says by the city's standards, the roads are complete.

"Our general census of getting residential [streets], when they say 'cleared', it's basically to get it as open as we can, so a vehicle can at least make its way to a phase three route," Mikolajczyk said.



Mikolajczyk says that the city uses a four-phase system to determine what level of service a road should receive.

Routes in phases one and two are high traffic areas like main roads, and they receive consistent salting and plowing from city vehicles.

Phase three routes are any roads that connect residentials to main roads and are given less consistent attention.

Finally, phase four routes are strictly residential areas and are contracted out to private plow companies who clear them when they can.

Mikolajczyk says he understands that some of the phase four routes still need more attention and they are currently responding to anyone who calls Engage Toledo requesting service.



"I believe right now we're hovering at about 147 requests, and we've mapped all of those and we're assigning them out," Mikolajczyk said.



While this might be great news for people with driveways, Martin says that he and other residents who use street parking will still be trapped, with all of the snow now clogging their parking spots.

He suggested the city bring in salt trucks, but Mikolajczyk says those vehicles are too large for these narrow streets, meaning people struggling with this issue will continue relying on a shovel.