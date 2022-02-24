Old West End Association holds Conversation of Safety following the death of 10-year-old Damia Ezell and an uptick in crime

Community organizers say they want to get back to a place where the residents feel safe and can share ideas on how to get there.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo's Old West End has experienced its fair share of crime this year.

And the Old West End Association is working hard to end it.

The neighborhood group met Wednesday night with city leaders, Toledo Police and Safety Director Brian Byrd at the Glenwood Lutheran Church to discuss the problem.

They talked about the safety of the community and what actions are being taken.

WTOL 11 reporters were asked not to attend the meeting because, community organizers said, residents do not want to speak freely when the media is present.

But organizers also say there's a real need for communication right now, particularly since the drive-by shooting death of 10-year-old Damia Ezell, who was killed Feb. 13 at the corner of Collingwood Boulevard and Delaware Avenue.

And community organizers say they want residents to feel comfortable to share ideas on how to make their neighborhood safer.

"Director Byrd was talking about was the Cure Violence Program that they've been piloting in Junction and Inglewood and he's optimistic about some results that are going out there," Glenwood Lutheran Church Pastor Chris Hanley said after the event. Hanley is the president of the Old West End Association.

Hanley says the association will continue to meet and have these conversations to discuss the biggest issues the Old West End is facing.

There's been no arrest in the murder that set off this latest meeting the shooting death of 10-year-old Damia Ezell.