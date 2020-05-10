$2.4M community kitchen planned for Tiffin

Old Trinity Episcopal Church hopes to have the kitchen up and running by Summer 2022.

TIFFIN, Ohio — A small church in downtown Tiffin is working with other organizations to make a big impact in their community.

Old Trinity Episcopal Church sits in the heart of the civic center of Tiffin.

And although they only average about 30 regular churchgoers a week, they have plans in place to completely reshape this stretch of Jefferson Street.

The church has announced plans of extending the building and constructing a $2.4 million community kitchen.

While funding will be split up between the diocese and local funding from the state level, Trinity will provide leadership at the community-run kitchen to offer cooking classes, health department education, culinary arts programs through the local colleges and even a community kitchen co-op where folks in need can pool resources for meal prep throughout the week.

Rector Aaron Gerlach said it made perfect sense for his church community to want to be a part of the ongoing revitalization of downtown Tiffin.

"I came here in 2014 and ever since I've been, there's been construction within a block of us. And so, it just seems like a natural fit for us to offer leadership in what is the next thing that can be done to revitalize downtown Tiffin," said Gerlach.