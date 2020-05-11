Toledo family pays tribute to grandfather during Dia de Los Muertos celebration

Robert Duran says he lost his father, Sylvester Duran, this summer after a sudden battle with COVID-19.

TOLEDO, Ohio — For some people, Dia de Los Muertos, or Day of the Dead, may only signify skulls and Halloween.

But for Latino families, it means a time to remember and honor their loved ones they have lost.

"My dad was 90 years old and he was, he thought he was invincible. I mean he was, he truly was very, very strong. It's a shame that COVID had to take him because he would have lived another 10 years," Robert Duran said.

With tears in his eyes, Steve Longoria, who is Sylvester's grandson, said it's a life taken too soon.

"My parents had me when they were really young and he's literally been there every day, every day of my life," Longoria said.

From Nov. 1 through 13, the family plans to honor him with an altar during the Dia de Los Muertos celebration at the Sofia Quintero Art and Cultural Center in the Old South End neighborhood in Toledo.

"Believed that our loved ones that have passed on. That for these two days, they can come and visit their families," Sofia Quintero Art and Cultural Center Executive Director Taylor Burciaga said.

It's a journey in which Latino people believe is made from heaven.

For Duran, it means a way for the entire family to honor his life which touched so many.

"Because of COVID, unfortunately, we were not allowed to have a huge funeral which my dad always expected. Not so much expected but he had a lot of friends. So in his obituary, we stated private funeral, close friends only," Dura said.

With several other altars at the center, it's also sharing with the community, a chance to learn the Latino culture.

"It gives that person an opportunity to really go through the steps of remembering that person," Burciaga said.

Whether it be a memory or a way to process the loss.

"It's cool to just see everybody's own interaction with him or like I said, their connection. Everybody has their own," Longoria said.

"A tribute, not so much his death but of his life, you know. He lived a great life, he lived a great life," Duran added.

The center is displaying the altars as part of a fundraiser to help all of the programs they offer.

You can leave donations if you visit this week or next.

They are also hosting an online auction which goes towards some of the money they have lost this year. You can participate by going to their website.