FINDLAY, Ohio — It's not quite October yet, but this weekend, Findlay will be kicking off fall with their annual Oktoberfest celebration.

This Saturday, Oktoberfest Findlay will fill Main Street with festival-goers celebrating Ohio's German heritage.

For the first time, Findlay Brewing Company will be a leading sponsor of the event.

Head brewer and co-owner Aaron Osborne said his team has put in about six months of work in planning and brewing extra beer for the celebration. Along with a handful of other beers, the brewery will also be offering its first Marzen beer, appropriately named "Oktoberfest Findlay."

In addition to the many food vendors, Osborne said he is thrilled to see four other local breweries also attending the event.

"Just the response from the community and all of the other breweries in the area, too. We're all kind of close with each other and we love working with each other and going to events together and stuff. So, I love the brew community, it's great, especially in northwest Ohio," Osborne said.

Oktoberfest Findlay runs this Saturday, Sept. 28, from 2 - 10:30 p.m.

