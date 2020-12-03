OHIO, USA — The Ohio High School Athletic Association announced Thursday that all winter tournaments will be postponed until further notice.

Tournaments include boys basketball regionals and state wrestling, ice hockey and girls basketball.

The move comes a day after Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine advised spectator restrictions on all indoor sports and just hours after several major conferences including the MAC, SEC and Big Ten, canceled tournaments of their own.

Facts not fear: Putting COVID-19 into context

WTOL 11’s coverage of the coronavirus is rooted in Facts, not Fear. Visit wtol.com/section/coronavirus for comprehensive coverage, find out what you need to know about northwest Ohio and southeast Michigan specifically, learn more about the symptoms, and keep tabs on the cases around the world here. Have a question? Text it to us at 419-248-1100.

Protect yourself from coronavirus



• Cover: Cover your mouth and nose wiht a tissue when you cough or sneeze.

• Dispose: Throw used tissues in a lined can.

• Wash hands: Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing; going to the bathroom; and before eating or preparing food.

• Hand sanitizer: If soap and water are not readily available, use and alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol, covering all surfaces of your hands and rubbing them together until they feel dry.

• Avoid touching: Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.

This story is still developing. We will continue to keep you updated with the latest information.

RELATED: Big Ten, SEC, ACC, other conferences cancel men's basketball tournaments

RELATED: Gov. Mike DeWine recommends Ohio colleges go to online learning, advises no spectators for indoor sporting events due to coronavirus

RELATED: HS sports tournaments to continue with limited spectators; tonight's games to continue as normal