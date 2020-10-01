BOWLING GREEN, Ohio — Ohio State Superintendent Paolo DeMaria visited Bowling Green High School Friday. Seniors at the high school took DeMaria on a tour of the high school, showcasing classrooms and different faculties.

"I didn't realize how big of a deal this was," said senior Max Fausnaugh, one of the seniors to take DeMaria on a tour.

Coming off a failed levy attempt in November, Bowling Green City Schools has two renewal levies on the ballot this coming March. And while funding has been limited for the district, Friday was dedicated to focusing on their strengths.

"It gives him an opportunity to see what our kids are going through. A big question he asked is 'what are big stresses for our students,' and he gets to hear that straight from our students as opposed to word of mouth," said Bowling Green High School Assistant Principal, Dan Black.

DeMaira said through these tours he learns from both students and teachers about areas where public schools are struggling and doing well. An area he continues to hear about is mental health and how more stress is being put on students to succeed.

"We're seeing a lot of research coming out about adverse childhood experiences and what that means when a student comes in, they're not really in the mental disposition to engage in the learning process. So what can we as educators do both in schools and in the broader community," said DeMaria.

