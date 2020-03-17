LUCAS COUNTY, Ohio — The Franklin County Court of Common Pleas rejected a lawsuit to delay Ohio's primary election.

The election and in-person voting will stay on schedule for Tuesday, March 17.

Gov. Mike DeWine recommended to push the election to June 2nd due to coronavirus concerns Monday afternoon.

"I do not have the power to push an election back legally," DeWine said Monday. "There will be a lawsuit filed in common pleas court in Franklin County today by individuals who are in that position to the classes of people who would be affected. We anticipate the judge would hold a hearing and we would move on from there."

The Lucas Board of Elections did post on its website Monday saying " The March 17, 2020 Primary Election has been postponed. Further information will be released soon."

After rejection of the lawsuit was confirmed, LaVera Scott with the Lucas County Board of Elections said that the board was getting conflicting information and the their legal counsel was preparing to issue a statement on their website.

The Associated Press reports that the judge's ruling can be appealed.