Ohio's new Intel factories expecting thousands of jobs for graduates already preparing students at local schools

Toledo's Technology Academy of Engineering and Owens Community College have programs that are already preparing students for the factories in central Ohio in 2025.

Example video title will go here for this video

TOLEDO, Ohio — Owens Community College and the Toledo Technology Academy of Engineering have programs that already prepare students for the expected ripple effect of the new Intel factories announced Friday, which plans to create thousands of jobs.

The jobs would have a big impact to the semiconductor industry. TTA's school, which teaches 7th to 12th graders, allows students to earn a two-year degree from OCC or a one-year degree at the engineering program at the University of Toledo for similar jobs.

"They're going to have at least half that degree done, if not all of it. And what parent doesn't want their child to get a lot of their degree paid for while their in high school," said Susan Rowe-Finley, Senior Director of TTA.

Row-Finley said an engineer's mind thinks about the process but students need real-time lab experiences. So they introduce them to many of those in the labs at their school, with safety being their main priority.

"They're exposed to robotics, PLC coding, CNC machinery, blades, mills, they're exposed to tool and dye with that engineering mindset," she said.

OCC is also preparing for what Intel will bring. They have programs like mechatronics that involve parts of mechanics, electronics and computing - which is a foundation for the semi-conductor industry.

"If you get that kind of training, you're going to be marketable for Intel, for their suppliers, as well as other companies in northwest Ohio or throughout the region," said Quinton Roberts, Dean of Workforce and Community Services.

Roberts also said Intel put a grant request in for Ohio's community colleges like OCC to fund education for students, too.

At TTA, Rowe-Finley said many of the students take on internships for even more experience to satisfy the voids in the workforce. She also said they do not hold classes the first two weeks but have themed projects they complete.

They have an open house on Oct. 6 where students in 6th, 7th or 8th grade and parents are encouraged to visit.