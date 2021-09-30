Ohio’s minimum wage to increase to $9.30 per hour in 2022

Ohio’s minimum wage will increase to $9.30 per hour in 2022, up from the current $8.80 for non-tipped employees.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio’s minimum wage will increase to $9.30 per hour in 2022, up from the current $8.80 for non-tipped employees, the Ohio Department of Commerce said Thursday.

For tipped employees, the minimum wage will rise from $4.40 to $4.65 per hour.

The 2022 increase applies to employees at businesses with annual gross receipts of more than $342,000 a year, according to a release. It will take effect on Jan. 1 of next year.

In 2006, Ohioans voted in favor of a yearly minimum wage increase based on the rate of inflation. From Sept. 1, 2020, to Aug. 31 of this year, the Consumer Price Index increased by over 5.8%, according to the Department of Commerce.