OTTAWA COUNTY, Ohio — The American Bald Eagle was taken off of the Federal endangered list in 2007.

With the successful recovery of the American Bald Eagle, now you have the chance to see one across the state at anytime and Ohio needs your help to track them across the state.

Currently, the Ohio Department of Natural Resources has confirmed bald eagles in 75 of Ohio's 88 counties.

But they'd like a more definitive number on the population of our national bird, so through March, they are asking Ohio residents to fill out an online form if they know of a confirmed eagles nest.

"It will also help us know if there's any foreseeable conflicts like construction projects, new highways or anything like that gives us an opportunity to know how to deal with knowing ho close they can get to the nest," said Kelly Schott, a wildlife communications specialist at Magee Marsh Wildlife Area.

If you would like to help with the initiative, there are a few things you can be on the lookout for if you see a white headed bald eagle and how to determine it has reached mating age.

If you see two bald eagles together, there's almost definitely a nest within a few hundred yards.

And of course if you see a bald eagle carrying sticks or collecting grass, that means it's in the act of building its nest.

If you see a large stick structure about 5 feet tall and 5 feet wide on top of a tall solid tree, you found yourself in Eagles nest.

Currently outside of the Erie Lake shore, eagles nest average about 2 to 2.5 miles apart.

Mark Shieldcastle played a critical role in the recovery of the bald eagle in Ohio.

He said by asking the general population to help track the growth of the once nearly extinct species everyone will appreciate the native animals of the Buckeye State.

"You know, it really helps in getting people a little bit back in tune to the natural world that we're getting too far separated from," said Shieldcastle.

