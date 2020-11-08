Ohio's adoption website now features profiles of children in foster care

The profiles include the child's hobbies, strengths and interests.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Ohio Department of Job and Family Services (ODJFS) announced that Ohio's foster care and adoption website now includes profiles of children in foster care who are waiting to be adopted.

The profiles include children's first names, ages, hobbies, strengths and activities they are interested in. They can be found here.

“Ohio has more than 16,000 children in foster care, and more than 3,000 of them are awaiting safe, loving and permanent homes,” said ODJFS Director Kimberly Hall. “All children need and deserve forever families, and we hope this addition to our website will help achieve that for more of them.”

Ohioans interested in learning more about adoption can click here. The website also features information for prospective adoptive families, as well as an interactive map that can link families to local agencies that can help them decide if adoption is right for their family.