Ohioans prefer green bean casserole as favorite Thanksgiving side dish, data finds

Is green bean casserole your favorite, or does another side have your heart?

As you are well aware, calories don't count on Thanksgiving, but what is your favorite side dish from the endless options?

Zippia, a website that helps people find new career options, used data from Google Trends during the month of November 2019 to determine what people are searching for the most in each state.

And those of us in the Buckeye State are big fans of green bean casserole.

Michiganders are also fond of the popular side dish.

Unsurprisingly, mashed potatoes and mac and cheese led the way, with ten and seven states choosing those as their favorites, respectively.

Another unusual discovery? Maine residents prefer the healthy option of a side salad as opposed to the rest of the carb-heavy choices.