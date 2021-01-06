Ohioans overjoyed, optimistic as time winds down on state's COVID-19 health orders

At the Sylvania Farmers Market, a northwest Ohio woman says she'll still be cautious but doesn't plan to live her life in fear.

OHIO, USA — Wednesday, June 2 is the day where all of Ohio's COVID-19 public health orders will be lifted. At 12:01 a.m., things take another step toward a sense of normalcy.

For some of you, it's a day you've been waiting for since the orders were put in place, but there are others who say maybe it's too soon.

Either way, anticipation is building for that moment.

"I'm just excited for no more masks," said 13-year-old Marissa Hunter of Sylvania.

"I'm overjoyed. I am so happy life gets back to normal," added Tamara Gifford Neate of Oregon.

On Wednesday, the Buckeye state lifts COVID-19 health orders, which means you will no longer be mandated to wear masks.

But, after a year of abnormal, it's hard for some to get back to normal.

"I'm not that worried about it. Personally I just prefer to keep mine on a little bit longer while we're still getting new information," said Mackenzie Jagodzinski, who was wearing her mask at Sylvania's farmers market Tuesday.

Large gatherings will once again be allowed, but some are still anxious over the uncertainty of this pandemic.

"I do hope that the vaccinations that we've all received already, or those of us who have received them, puts us above that chance and risk that we might get it," said Tawni Britton from the Sylvania Township.

While some mandates will go away, businesses and schools will still have the option to make you wear a mask or social distance if they so choose.

"I will still be cautious but I'm not gonna be fearful like we were before. I'm not gonna sit at home and let life pass me by," said Gifford Neate.

But it's still too far from normal for others.

"I guess because we can see everyone's faces. A lot of new people came to our school this year and I haven't really been able to see their faces," said Hunter.

Health orders will remain in effect for nursing homes and assisted living facilities.