LUCAS COUNTY, Ohio — Based on the number of female CEOS, poverty levels, the wage gap and life expectancy, Ohio is the 6th worst and Michigan is the 7th worst state to be a woman according to Zippia.

So WTOL spoke to the next generation of women who will be in the work place, 4th grade girl scouts Lily, Victoria and Morgan.

"If I'm a boss, I'm going to interview everyone who applies for that job and I'll actually choose whoever's the best no matter if it's a boy or a girl," Victoria said.

"Maybe you could run the interview so the boss doesn't know their name or gender," Lily said.

Lisa McDuffie, current President and CEO of the YWCA of Northwest Ohio believes changing the interview process is a step to giving women more opportunity.

"I think there's something to posting positions as opposed to you know necessarily looking to recruiting from a small circle," McDuffie said.

McDuffie also said recent changes in Toledo that don't allow employers to ask previous wages will make an impact.

That's Something the Girl Scouts would like to see when they become girl bosses.

For them, it's not about getting ahead of the boys, it's about being equal. even now in their 4th grade class.

"I would like to see some girl bosses. I'm not saying they all have to be girl bosses, but there should be some boy bosses and some girl bosses," Victoria said.

McDuffie said it's very important to also look at the different ways the burden of poverty can impact women and their ability to find a job, as well as know that the wage gap is worse for many minority women.

"If we're thinking about big corporations, the board is making the decisions and if you think about who's around a board table, often times they are not people who are one female, and two people of color," McDuffie said.

Lily, Victoria and Morgan wanted to leave some encouragement for the women who are working today to make the future brighter for their generation.

"Do not give up, and make sure your voices are heard," Lily said.