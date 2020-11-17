Patrol investigates fatal crash involving pedestrian trying to retrieve family dog

A 35-year-old woman was killed in Seneca County when she was struck on Ohio 53. The driver fled after striking the woman and is wanted for questioning.

SENECA COUNTY, Ohio — The Ohio State Highway Patrol’s Norwalk Post is investigating a hit-and-run incident that resulted in a pedestrian being killed on Monday night.

The crash occurred on Ohio 53 near milepost 15, in Seneca County's Pleasant Township around 8:30 p.m.

According to the patrol, Amanda G. Borer, 35, entered Ohio 53 from the west, in pursuit of a family dog. Carrie M. Conner, 33, was traveling north on Ohio 53.

The patrol says Conner struck Borer in the northbound lane of SR 53. After striking Borer, Conner fled the scene in an unknown direction, the patrol said.

Conner’s vehicle, a 2015 Honda Civic, was recovered Tuesday at a residence in Seneca County. Damage and debris located at the scene matched the vehicle that was recovered, according to the Highway Patrol.

Borer suffered fatal injuries as a result of the crash and was pronounced dead at the scene. She was transported to the Lucas County Coroner’s Office by the Seneca County Coroner’s Office.

Conner, whose injury status is unknown, fled the scene and her whereabouts are unknown at this time. She currently is wanted for questioning for her involvement in the crash.

Charges are pending and the crash remains under investigation by the patrol post. Alcohol and/or drugs usage is unknown at this time. The family's dog had not been located as of press time.