Ohio widow, daughter stand alongside President Biden as he signs PACT Act into law

President Joe Biden signed legislation expanding federal health care services for veterans who served at bases where toxic smoke billowed from huge "burn pits."

WASHINGTON, D.C., USA — During the President's signing of the PACT Act, an Ohio woman was right by his side. The legislation is named after her husband, Sgt. 1st Class Heath Robinson, who died of cancer after being exposed to toxic burn pits.

Robinson died two years ago after battling cancer for three years. He was exposed to toxic burn pits while serving in Iraq. His wife Danielle said doing this in his memory is an honor.

"It’s been a very emotional ride today,” Danielle said. “Knowing that Heath wasn’t here with us, but we’re honoring him today.”

Danielle and her daughter Brielle joined the President for the signing of the PACT Act.

The legislation will expand federal health care services for millions of veterans exposed to toxic burn pits, just like Danielle’s husband.

Sgt. 1st Class Heath Robinson served in the Ohio National Guard in Kosovo and Iraq. The 39-year-old Pickerington man died in 2020 after battling cancer for three years.

His wife has been pushing for the PACT Act alongside President Biden since she was a guest at the State Of The Union.