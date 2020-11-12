Restaurant servers feel weight of pandemic through decline in tips

Many have been struggling financially due to the pandemic, which has led to an impact on restaurant workers who rely on tips to supplement their income.

WHITEHOUSE, Ohio — Many have been struggling financially due to the pandemic, but have you considered those who work predominantly on tips?

"It is hard times and it's definitely affected what we take home every night to our families and the bills that we had to pay," said Holly Treetop, a waitress at The Whitehouse Inn.

Brandie Dye works at nearby Route 64 Pub and Grub.

Both say the money that pays their bills hasn't been the same since the pandemic started.

"You can definitely tell it's died down," said Dye.

"We've definitely been affected, all of my girls here and I included have seen just the enormous impact that it's made on the industry," explained Treetop.

With their experience in the restaurant business, they say the community support has been really helpful during these time of uncertainty.

"Even our normal non-tippers try to do something. It's just, you can tell everybody is pretty much in the same boat right now," said Dye.

Though both say some days are harder than others.

"They're feeling the pinch on their wallets. We are also feeling that," said Treetop.

"Sometimes you can walk out of here with eight dollars. I guess, it just definitely depends on the day," added Dye.

Despite the difficult times, they still enjoy coming into work and serving their customers.

"A place where you can escape the stress of the pandemic that's going on right now," said Treetop, referring to The Whitehouse Inn. "We want you to be able to come in, take a deep breath, sit, relax."

The owner of Route 64 Pub and Grub is opening the restaurant for the first time on Christmas Eve as an opportunity to support local business and for employees to make money.