OHIO, USA — Voting advocacy groups in Ohio are joining forces in hopes of gaining more time and establishing in-person voting for eligible Ohioans to cast their vote in the state's primary election.

The Ohio ACLU, League of Women Voters, A. Philip Randolph Institute and several state voters filed a lawsuit Monday that challenges Ohio's new legislation, House Bill 197. The bill, in alignment with the state's stay at home order, extends absentee voting for registered voters by mail until April 28.

House Bill 197 is a COVID-19 emergency relief bill that Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine signed into law on March 27.

These voting advocacy groups argued that the timeline and process outlined in the bill will prevent thousands of voters from actually being able to cast a ballot properly.

"Under the General Assembly's undemocratic election scheme, thousands, if not millions, of Ohioans will not get to vote through no fault of their own,” said Jen Miller, the executive director of the League of Women Voters of Ohio. "Ohio's inefficient absentee voting system wasn't designed for this massive scale, especially under such an impossible time-frame. We call on the justice system to ensure that Ohio’s primary is constitutional and accessible."

The voting-rights groups are asking for the court to:

Order county board of elections to directly mail primary ballots to all registered voters who have not already cast a ballot in this election, return postage pre-paid. The state's plan right now is for Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose to send informational postcards to every registered voter that explains how to obtain the form necessary to request an absentee ballot. Then, voters must print an absentee ballot request form themselves or call their county board and ask for one to be sent to them.

Allow voters who do not receive a ballot in time to vote at the board of elections. The state plan currently says that in-person voting is only available for individuals with disabilities who require in-person voting and individuals without a home mailing address.

Select an election date that would allow elections officials enough time to effectively administer the election and inform voters about how the primary election will proceed.

Re-open the voter registration date 30 days before the "new" primary date, as required by federal law. The current plan does not allow any new voter registrations for the primary to be accepted and is only for voters who were registered by the Feb 18. deadline for the original primary Election Day.

“Many historically disenfranchised communities are not unaccustomed to voting by mail and may have difficulty navigating the process in this extremely short timeline. The right to vote is sacred and should be treated as such, “said Andrew Washington, the state president of the Ohio A. Philip Randolph Institute.

As of Tuesday, a court has not intervened and registered voters are encouraged to follow the state's current plan.

Frequently asked questions and answers about the the primary election can be found here.

Below is a copy of the complaint:

