SANDUSKY, Ohio — The State Highway Patrol says a one-car accident in northern Ohio has resulted in a vehicle crashing into a barn, igniting a fire and killing around a dozen cows.

The patrol says the crash occurred around 1:30 a.m. Saturday in Sandusky County's Townsend Township.

The 26-year-old driver was taken to a hospital for injuries the patrol says are not considered life-threatening.

The patrol says the woman veered off State Route 412 and drove into a barn that erupted in flames. Between 10 and 15 cows were thought to have been inside the barn at the time.

Witnesses helped get the woman to safety.

The patrol says it appears the woman was impaired at the time of the crash.