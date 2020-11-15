x
Ohio Turnpike issues limited travel ban for Sunday due to high winds

The travel ban spans most of the Turnpike and affects mostly large vehicles as well as some vehicles towing trailers.
OHIO, USA — The Ohio Turnpike is putting a limited travel ban into effect on Sunday due to the weather.

The Ohio Turnpike says expected high winds will force the travel ban from Exit 25 (Archbold-Fayette/SR 66) west of Toledo to Exit 187 (Streetsboro/I-480 & SR14) southeast of Cleveland.

The travel ban will happen from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. but may be shortened or extended based on conditions.

Although the Turnpike will remain open to most traffic, certain vehicles will be restricted.

They include:

  • Triple-trailer combination commercial vehicles
  • Box-type double-trailer combination commercial vehicles in excess of ninety (90) feet in length
  • Mobile home/Office trailers
  • Boat and horse trailers towed by passenger vehicles or pickup trucks
  • High-profile campers and enclosed trailers, which are defined as trailers designed for a person of average height to stand in.

Vehicles not affected by the travel ban include:

  • Passenger automobiles
  • Self-propelled motor homes, low-profile trailers, fold-down camper trailers, pick-up trucks with slide-on camper units, vehicles towing fifth-wheel type trailers, or any other type of trailers towed by passenger vehicles or pickup trucks.
  • Commercial trucks towing single flatbed or box-type trailers, flatbed double-trailer combinations in excess of ninety (90) feet and any double-trailer combination commercial vehicles less than ninety (90) feet.

First Alert Meteorologist John Burchfield says wind gusts could reach as high as 55 mph throughout the day.

