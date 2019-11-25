SANDUSKY COUNTY, Ohio — A suspect in a Vermont bank robbery was taken into custody after he was found in a stolen vehicle on the Ohio Turnpike Friday.

At around 11 p.m., troopers conducted a rest area check in Sandusky County near mile post 100. A check of the vehicle registration revealed a stolen vehicle entry out of Vermont. The driver, who was asleep in the car, was identified as Andrew J. Dillingham, 36, of Chester, VT.

After further investigation, the troopers learned Dillingham was wanted for a Nov. 18 bank robbery.

Dillingham was incarcerated in the Sandusky County Jail and charged with receiving stolen property, a fourth-degree felony and possession of drug abuse instruments, a second-degree misdemeanor.

