Travelers weigh costs of gas with vacation plans

It's not as cheap as travelers like, but it won't stop summer plans to the Lake Erie islands.

Example video title will go here for this video

CATAWBA ISLAND, Ohio — The Miller Ferry is one of the main ways people get to Put-in-Bay, but the drive for people who don't live nearby could set them back.

"Don't really like to go out of my way on short trips anymore just because when you're driving slower you're hitting your brake a lot more and using your gas a lot more," traveler Brandon Venezia said.

WTOL 11 spoke with people taking their cars across the lake to South Bass Island. It's not as cheap as they'd like, but it won't stop their summer plans.

"A lot of people complain about it, and I do too every now and again, but it's a part of life. There's not anything you can do about it. Might as well live your life. Don't let it control you," Venezia, who's visiting from Columbus, said.

Jack Thompson works on South Bass Island. Since he's living in nearby Port Clinton, he's thankful he doesn't have the driving costs other tourists do.

"It's a life-saver. I'm thankful I don't have to spend so much money on gas right now. I don't want to break the bank," Thompson said.

Ticket prices haven't gone up for the Miller Ferry since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, but the head of group sales and marketing Cheryll Rose says there may be a shift in who visits and how often. She says the desire to get out and travel post-COVID outweighs the cost of filling up at the pump.

"I think that we'll see an increase of people doing one-tank trips, and maybe traveling within Ohio, maybe just the borders, keeping it within a few hours, but people are still coming," Rose said. "I think that they have plans. They're excited to get out for the season, and that's exciting for us."

When it comes to making summer travel plans, Ohioans aren't letting high prices stop them from enjoying the trip.