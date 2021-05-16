Ohio to lay out terms, conditions for state's 'Vax-a-Million' lottery Monday

The Ohio Department of Health and Ohio Lottery Commission will release the terms and conditions Monday at 11 a.m.

The Ohio Department of Health and Ohio Lottery Commission will be releasing the official terms and condition's on Monday for the state's Vax-a-Million drawings.

Last week, Gov. Mike DeWine announced during a Wednesday evening address five Ohioans who have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine will be eligible to win a $1 million dollar prize.

Drawings will be done on Wednesday's and the first winner will be announced on May 26.

Ohioans between the ages of 12 and 17 who have received at least one dose of the vaccine have a chance to win a four-year, full-ride scholarship including room and board to any Ohio state college.

DeWine said a website will be set up for those eligible to register beginning May 18.

The goal behind the lottery is to incentivize Ohioans who have not gotten a vaccine yet to get one, according to DeWine.

During the same address, the governor announced all COVID-19 health orders would come to an end on June 2.