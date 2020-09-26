Ohio to allow indoor visits at long-term care facilities

Each facility will still have to follow strict health and safety guidelines in order to allow these visits

OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. — The coronavirus has separated many families and people have had to get creative to see their loved ones, especially those who are high risk like the ones staying in assistant living facilities or nursing homes.

As the colder months approach, Gov. Mike DeWine announced that he is allowing indoor visits.

"Long-term care facilities in the state of Ohio at their discretion And according to the situation their individual's location or county will be able to host indoor visitation up to two family members or visitors at a time up to 30 minutes by appointment only," said Julia Perchlivanos, the executive director, Alzheimer's Association Northwest Ohio.

Officials from the Alzheimer's Association say isolation can effect those with dementia

"Isolation is one of the contributing factors of rapid decline and individuals who have dementia so the isolation has been a real challenge has presented some problems," said Perchlivanos.

Janice Vincent's mother stays at a long-term care facility in Geneva, Ohio. She's eager to visit her mother mid-October since her mother is high-risk - and visitation couldn't take place outside.

"I would obviously like to hold her and hug her but if I can at least see her is through plexiglass I'll be happy," added Vincent.