North Toledo's Ohio Theatre to receive $2.5M for restoration

The long-gestating project was finally funded as part of Representative Marcy Kaptur's community funding allocation.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Aimee Reid doesn't normally cry unless it's in a script. As the executive artistic director of the Ohio Theatre, she's dealt with the ups and downs of restoring a historic building for years.

But, when she received a call from Marcy Kaptur's office a couple weeks ago, she couldn't help but get emotional.

"I was told we got the $2.5 million in full, and I'll admit it, I cried a little bit on the phone," Reid said.

The 101-year-old building has been a fixture in the neighborhood since its inception in 1921.

But, it's experienced a lot of wear and tear over the years.

As a registered landmark, Reid has to answer to several entities to make sure the theater is correctly restored to its original glory.

"The plans that have to be drawn, ensuring that we're looking at the old photographs of the theater and making sure that we put things back together after we take things down, that we're doing it in a way that truly honors the original intent of the architecture and design of the Ohio Theatre," Reid said.

Alfanso Narvaez is the president of The One Village Council, which represents the neighborhood's interests. He said these improvements signal a turning point for a community that has struggled over the years.

"It's taken a downturn in the past couple of years due to crime and lack of economic development, but I think with this project we're looking towards a new era in this community, and I'm extremely confident and optimistic that better days are ahead," Narvaez said.

Reid said she's received dozens of emails over the years from people who used to attend the theater asking when it will be repaired. Now that she has the answer, Reid hopes the restoration pleases the Old North Enders that remember the golden days and inspires the start of a new era.

"I'm hopeful it means... it sends a signal to the rest of Toledo, you need to come back to this neighborhood and show some respect for the people that live here and the businesses here, and let's bring theater back to the game of what it means to be a Toledoan," Reid said.

MORE FROM WTOL