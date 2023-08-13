DeWine announces new Ohio Teacher Apprenticeship Program amid educator shortage

The apprenticeship model is designed to strengthen partnerships between K-12 schools, their communities and the educator preparation programs in Ohio.

OHIO, USA — Gov. Mike DeWine announced Friday the Teacher Apprenticeship Program, a new model designed to help Ohio address the educator shortage while providing an additional career pathway for those wanting to become teachers.

The Ohio Department of Higher Education, the Ohio Department of Education and the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services partnered to develop the program standards and add the occupation of K-12 teachers to the registered apprenticeships in Ohio.

The apprenticeship model is designed to strengthen partnerships between K-12 schools, their communities and the educator preparation programs in Ohio’s higher education institutions.

“This is an innovative way to help those already working in schools, such as teachers’ aids, library specialists, or bus drivers, obtain their teaching license,” said DeWine. “School districts are able to identify potential future teachers who are already a part of their communities and provide them the support and guidance they need to succeed.”

Serving as the program sponsor, ODHE will collaborate with ODE and ODJFS to provide support to Ohio’s K-12 school districts and institutions of higher education as they develop apprenticeships that:

Provide flexibility to allow for students starting at different levels of experience and schooling to be successful

Provide credit for prior experience to count for both related instruction and on-the-job training requirements

Provide wage increases as skills and experience are attained

Pair candidates with teachers who will model best practices while giving teachers an opportunity to take on a mentorship role while remaining in the classroom

“Teachers all across Ohio are currently instructing students at the more than 120 pre-apprenticeship programs, but ironically, until now, teaching has been a non-apprenticable occupation,” said Lt. Gov. Jon Husted. “At a time where we are facing a critical need to fill these positions, preparing teachers through the apprenticeship model will help deliver additional qualified teachers for the classroom.”

In addition, candidates participating in the teacher apprenticeship program will be eligible to apply for the newly announced Grow Your Own Teacher scholarships, which provides up to $7,500 per year for four years in exchange for committing to teach in a qualifying Ohio school for at least four years.

For more information on the Teacher Apprenticeship Program, visit the ODHE website.