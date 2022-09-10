Ohio Task Force 1 members return home after assisting in Florida

Eighty-four Ohio Task Force 1 members are making the return home after helping with recovery efforts from the hurricane that struck the coast of Florida.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The members of Ohio Task Force 1 helping in Florida in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian are expected to arrive back in Ohio sometime Monday.

OH-TF1 announced that the 84 members that were sent to help with recovery efforts from the hurricane that hit the coast of Florida Sept. 28 were officially demobilized Sunday at 6 a.m.

During the mission, the team from Ohio was able to rescue people, evacuate dozens of others and pets, check on those who sheltered in place and assist Florida officials in searching for missing people.

Over the course of the last two weeks, the group conducted over 4,500 house-by-house searches to make sure they were cleared, according to a Facebook post from OH-TF1.