LUCAS COUNTY, Ohio — We know we're just now entering the middle of winter but, doesn't a funnel cake from the fair sound good right about now? (Honestly, when doesn't it sound good?)

And even though we still have to get through the rest of winter and then spring, you can start planning your summer fair trips now.

The Ohio Department of Agriculture just released its complete schedule of 2020 Ohio fairs.

The first Ohio fair of 2020 will begin June 13 with the Paulding County fair, and it ends on June 20.

You can find the full list and dates of this year's fairs here.

