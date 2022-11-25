Ohio State wins 41st annual Blood Battle competition against rival school

This is the first year Ohio State has beaten Michigan since 2017.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Ohio State University participated in what was the 41st annual "Blood Battle" competition against the University of Michigan.

Ahead of The Game each year, rival schools Ohio State and Michigan compete to donate blood for local patients. This year, the Buckeyes brought home the win with 1,630 pints of blood collected.

The competition is stretched over a four-week period, ending on Nov. 23. This is the first year Ohio State has beaten Michigan since 2017.

“We’re incredibly grateful to everyone in Buckeye Nation who rolled up their sleeves for this friendly off-the-field competition. I was honored to do my part to help fill the need for this lifesaving resource,” said Dr. Andrew Thomas, chief clinical officer and interim co-leader at Ohio State Wexner Medical Center. “We hope this Blood Battle inspires more people to regularly donate blood to help their community.”