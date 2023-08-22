Walter 'Ted' Carter Jr. selected to be Ohio State University's next president

Carter is the current University of Nebraska system president. He will begin his new role at Ohio State on Jan. 1.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Ohio State University Board of Trustees on Tuesday selected the next president to lead the university.

Walter “Ted" Carter Jr. was named Ohio State’s 17th president, succeeding Kristina Johnson who announced her resignation from the role In November 2022. Johnson, 65, served just over two years as the president.

“I am immensely grateful for the opportunity to serve as president of Ohio State, an institution founded upon and well known across the globe for research, teaching and an enduring commitment to service,” Carter said. “The work being done across Ohio and beyond to shape the future of research and innovation, workforce development, the arts, health care, college affordability and college athletics is remarkable. These are areas of particular passion for me, and I can’t wait to begin my journey as a Buckeye.”

Carter received a bachelor’s degree in physics and oceanography from the U.S. Naval Academy.

He currently serves as president of the University of Nebraska System where he oversees four campuses of nearly 70,000 students, faculty and staff. The Board of Trustees said Carter launched the Nebraska Promise financial aid program to help students with tuition coverage.

Before serving as president of the University of Nebraska System, Carter led the U.S. Naval Academy as its superintendent. He also was president of the U.S. Naval War College in Newport, Rhode Island.

“President Carter brings an unparalleled combination of strategic leadership and true service, and we could not be more thrilled to welcome him and his family to Ohio State,” said board chair Hiroyuki Fujita, PhD, who also served as chair of the Presidential Selection Subcommittee.

Carter will begin his tenure on Jan. 1, 2024.

The Board of Trustees said Peter Mohler will serve as acting president and work closely with Carter through the end of the calendar year.

Mohler is currently the executive vice president for research, innovation and knowledge. He also is the chief scientific officer of the Wexner Medical Center. He has been with Ohio State since 2011 and serves on the university’s President’s Cabinet.