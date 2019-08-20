OHIO, United States — As Ohio farmers face one of toughest growing seasons in recent years, the Rural and Farm Stress Task force created by Ohio State University aims to make sure struggling farmers can connect with the services they need.

The program helps guide farmers keep their operation up and running while they go through financial or mental stress.

As part of the OSU's College of Food, Agricultural and Environmental Sciences extension program, this task force gathers a list of resources and contacts to help farmers who are in need.

Whether it's financial, business or even mental health, the goal is to make sure farmers who were impacted by the wet weather earlier this year aren't forced to end their operations.

OSU extension clients can easily learn about tax credits, filing for federal emergency assistance and getting connected with mental health professionals.

Hallie Williams, from the Seneca County OSU Extension, said these services were always available to farmers, but before this year they weren't all readily accessible.

"This is a need that we are seeing that just absolutely has to be done. We were all on this kind of work before this year happened. But, this year has honestly kind of caught us, and we said we need to step up our game and we need to make sure that we're providing resources to our agricultural communities," Williams said.

