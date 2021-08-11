Police: OSU student, 2 others robbed at gunpoint near campus

A neighborhood safety alert was issued after a robbery occurred at West Oakland Avenue at 2:05 a.m. Sunday.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Columbus Division of Police is investigating after three people, including an Ohio State student, were robbed at gunpoint near campus early Sunday morning.

The incident happened around 2:05 a.m. on West Oakland Avenue, according to a neighborhood safety alert.

Police said the three victims were together when an unknown vehicle approached them. A man got out of the car, pointed a gun and demanded their belongings.

After robbing the victims, the man returned to the car, which was driven by a woman. The driver then headed toward Neil Avenue.

Police did not say what belongings were taken.

Columbus police describe the car as a small silver sedan, which has been reported stolen. The license plate number is JEK7021.

A Neighborhood Safety Notice has been issued for the Columbus campus on behalf of @ColumbusPolice. https://t.co/IPPE363HPc — OSU Emergency Mngmnt (@OSU_EMFP) November 7, 2021

CPD is asking anyone with additional information to call 614-645-4545.

The Ohio State University is encouraging students to take advantage of safety and wellness resources that are available online.

10TV spoke with Shay Fabrizio, an OSU student who lives near the corner of Neil Ave. and West Oakland Ave. He said he likes living off-campus because he said it’s cheaper. But knowing an armed robbery happened so close to him worries him.