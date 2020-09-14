Ohio State Rep. introduces 'Anthony Dia Act'

The bill would make sure Anthony Dia's sons qualify to receive a waiver to cover college tuition and fees in Ohio, as the family now lives in Michigan.

TOLEDO, Ohio — State Rep. Derek Merrin (R-Monclova) has introduced the “Anthony Dia Act,” which would expand the Ohio Safety Officers College Memorial Fund to ensure Anthony Dia’s sons qualify to receive a waiver to cover their college tuition and fees in Ohio.

Currently, the fund provides tuition and fee waivers to spouses and children of police officers, fire fighters and US armed forces service members killed in the line of duty, if they remain Ohio residents.

Officer Dia's family now lives in Michigan right near the state line. Under the current law, they would be unable to qualify for the tuition and fees waiver, according to Merrin.

“It is not right," Merrin said. "Anthony Dia is a hero that bravely served Ohio, and his sons, along with others this may affect, deserve to qualify for this waiver – the bill corrects this problem.”

The new legislation prevents families from losing their tuition benefits if they move out-of-state, and asserts spouses and children are eligible for the waiver if they were Ohio residents at the time their loved one loss their life in the line of duty.

Officer Anthony Dia was a Toledo Police Officer who was shot and killed in July responding to incident in parking lot of a Home Depot store. His wife, Jayme, and two sons survive him.

“We must support our fallen heroes’ families notwithstanding where they live. Many families have to relocate after the death of a loved one. Ohio law needs updated to reflect this reality,” said Merrin.

Although the 133rd General Assembly finishes soon, Rep. Derek Merrin is optimistic about the legislation.