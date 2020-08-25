More than 3% of Ohio State students tested are positive for COVID-19 as of August 31

Classes for the fall semester at Ohio State started August 25.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Ohio State University released new COVID-19 testing data Wednesday and reported the more than 3% of students and more than 1.6% of employees tested are positive as of August 31.



During the 24-hour period of August 31, Ohio State is reporting 5.7% of the students tested on-campus and 9.66% of the students tested off-campus came back positive.



Data released September 2:

882 students (3.13%) tested positive from Aug. 14-31

20 employees (1.63%) tested positive from Aug. 1-31

Data released August 27:

495 students (2.15%) tested positive from Aug. 14-27.

16 employees (1.42%) tested positive from Aug. 1-27

Data released August 25:

80 students (1.16%) tested positive from Aug. 14-22

12 employees (1.44%) tested positive from Aug 1-22

7-day average for students (Aug 23-28, 31):

99 (4.3%) tested positive

24 hour total for last available day when data is available, August 31:

171 students on-campus (5.7%) test positive

98 students off-campus (9.66%) test positive

On-campus isolation and quarantine status:

Of 462 beds, 198 are being used for isolation, 99 for quarantine and 165 are available as of August 31.

The university said in a statement last week that the data "will be updated on those days when complete testing data is available for a 24-hour period during which surveillance testing was conducted."

The university said in a separate statement, "Any decision about adjusting our plans will be made on the totality of the facts, in consultation with public health authorities, and based on the latest science and data. As we have from the beginning, we will continue to closely monitor a number of different indicators, follow guidance from local, state and federal authorities and continue to consult with our own experts to make decisions in this fluid environment.”