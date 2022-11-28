Kristina Johnson to step down as Ohio State's president

Johnson's tenure as the university's president will come to an end in May 2023.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Kristina Johnson announced she is stepping down as the president of Ohio State University at the end of the academic year.

Johnson's announcement comes hours after sources told 10TV her tenure was coming to an end.

"Since I arrived at The Ohio State University in August of 2020, we have been able to achieve so much, on so many different fronts, despite considerable adversity including the COVID-19 pandemic," Johnson said in a release from the university. "I am very proud of all that we have accomplished together. It’s been a privilege to serve this incredible university, and I have been honored to work as part of this brilliant, dedicated and passionate community."

Late Monday afternoon, the Columbus Dispatch reported that the board of trustees asked Johnson to resign after an investigation was conducted by an outside firm.

10TV asked an Ohio State spokesperson if her resignation is at the request of the board, but said he cannot confirm that.

The spokesperson said there was no investigation and that an outside consultant was brought in to assist in the president's performance review, but no review took place.

"The board was aware of President Johnson's intent to leave the university in advance of the November board meeting and therefore an annual review was not completed," the spokesperson said.

The chair of the Board of Trustees, Dr. Hiroyuki Fujita, thanked Johnson for her time as president in a release from the university Monday night.

Johnson, 65, served just over two years as the president with a $927,000 salary.

Johnson said her decision to step down will give the university enough time to search for its next president and to "assist with a seamless transition."

Before coming to Columbus, she served as the chancellor of the State University of New York for three years. Johnson also held leadership positions at Duke University, Johns Hopkins University and the University of Colorado. She also served at the U.S. Department of Energy from 2009 to 2010.

The board will begin searching for the university's 17th president.