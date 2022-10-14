Ohio State Highway Patrol changes policy to allow troopers to have arm-length tattoos while wearing long-sleeve uniforms

The department says the policy change recognizes 'the diversity of those who wish to serve' while also maintaining a 'professional organization.'

Example video title will go here for this video

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Ohio State Highway Patrol on Friday announced a unique change to its uniform policy.

Effective immediately, all state troopers will be permitted to wear long-sleeve uniforms year-round in order to cover up any arm-length tattoos. Previously, the longer sleeves were only allowed during the cold weather, meaning those with similar long-sleeve tattoos were effectively banned from serving in the department.

"We are, and always have been, a professional organization built upon serving the people of Ohio," Col. Charles Jones said in a statement. "With this change we will continue to do just that, while also recognizing the diversity of those who wish to serve."

Tattoos have never been fully prohibited by the patrol per se, but must be covered up while working. For instance, that would mean any arm markings would have to be hidden by short-sleeve shirts under the previous rules.

It appears current staffing levels may have also played a role in the change. According to Sgt. Ray Santiago, the new guidelines will allow the candidate pool to expand.

"Not just the highway patrol; everyone is short staffed," Santiago told 3News. "We have, as [of] about a few months ago, a couple hundred openings across the state."

Anyone interested in joining the Ohio State Highway Patrol can get more information by clicking here. It's not a quick hire though; you have to meet all job qualifications and do six months worth of training while living at the academy during the week.