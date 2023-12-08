OSHP trooper uses patrol car to stop wrong way driver on I-75

The Ohio State Highway Patrol says a trooper was pursuing the driver of a stolen motorcycle when he had to turn around to deal with an even more dangerous situation.

TOLEDO, Ohio — An Ohio State Highway Patrol trooper had a close call on Friday night after a drunk driver got on I-75 going the wrong way in east Toledo.

It happened around 11 p.m.

According to Sgt. Ryan Purpura with OSHP, the trooper was pursuing the driver of a stolen motorcycle who fled from a traffic stop when he was passed by a car being driven by Jesus Amaya going south in the northbound lanes.

Sgt. Purpura say Amaya used the Miami Street exit to get on the expressway going the wrong way.

At that point the trooper gave up on his pursuit of the motorcycle and turned around to deal with the potentially far more dangerous situation of a wrong way driver on a busy highway.

Officials say the trooper had to intentionally make contact with Amaya's car at the Wales Rd. exit in order to stop him from continuing going the wrong way.

According to the traffic ticket issued to Amaya, his blood alcohol content was .134 - close to twice the legal limit in the state of .08.

Fortunately, no one was injured during the pursuit of the motorcycle or wrong way driver.

