OSHP trooper injured after being struck from behind in Ashland County; officials say driver had 3 times the legal alcohol limit in his system

ASHLAND COUNTY, Ohio — An Ohio State Highway Patrol trooper was injured Wednesday night after his patrol car was hit in Ashland County.
Sgt. Ray Santiago with the Ohio State Highway Patrol confirmed to 3News that a trooper was injured around 6:05 p.m. on U.S. Route 250 near Township Road 856 during a call to investigate a crash involving a deer.
Officials say that the trooper was inside of his patrol car when a car hit him from behind.
Sgt. Santiago says that the officer, who has not been identified publicly, suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was transported to a local hospital.
The driver of the car that hit the trooper's vehicle, 46-year-old Scott D. Farnsworth of New London, was arrested for OVI on the scene. Officials say that Farnsworth had a blood alcohol content more than three times the legal limit at the time of his arrest.
The 46-year-old has an upcoming mandatory appearance in Ashland Municipal Court, according to Ohio State Highway Patrol officials.
The incident remains under investigation.
This is a developing story. Check back with 3News for updates as we receive them
