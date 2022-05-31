Ohio State Highway Patrol reports 17 deaths on roadways during Memorial Day weekend

Everyone can contribute to making our roadways safer by following traffic laws, wearing safety belts and driving sober.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Ohio State Highway Patrol has released statistics involving traffic related incidents over Memorial Day weekend in Ohio.

The statistics were gathered from Friday, May 27 through Monday, May 30.

The Patrol reported 17 deaths on Ohio's roadways during 2022's Memorial Day weekend, up from 14 during 2021 during the weekend.

State troopers made 26,150 traffic enforcement contacts. This includes 490 OVI arrests, 299 drug related arrests and 3,992 safety belt citations.

Officers also made 13,249 non-enforcement contacts including 2,706 motorist assists.

The Patrol included this statement in response to the released statistics:

"Troopers remind motorists that roadway safety is a shared responsibility. Everyone can contribute to making our roadways safer by following traffic laws, wearing safety belts and driving sober."

If you suspect illegal drug activity and/or dangerous or impaired driving, call #677.

