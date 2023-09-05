4 murder suspects arrested by Ohio State Highway Patrol: Labor Day weekend traffic stop and arrests statistics released

According to a release from the OSHP, a total of 27,444 traffic stops were made over the holiday weekend.

OHIO, USA — The Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) has released the latest statistics from traffic stops and arrests made over Labor Day weekend 2023.

From those stops, 415 drivers were arrested for OVI, 225 were arrested for drug-related offenses and 98 were arrested on outstanding felonies.

Additionally, 2,173 were cited for seatbelt violations.

Included in the arrests were four suspects who were wanted for murder. The arrest of these suspects took place over three separate traffic stops. Two of the suspects were wanted on murder charges in Michigan, one was wanted for murder in Chicago and the fourth suspect was wanted for murder in Delaware County.

These numbers were compiled from a time period starting Friday, September 1, at 12 a.m. and ending Monday, September 4, at 11:59 p.m.