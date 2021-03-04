76-year-old, Karenann Winters succumbed to injuries from a fatal crash at the intersection of U.S 127 and Township Road 48 in Paulding County.

VAN WERT, Ohio — 76-year-old, Karenann Winters succumbed to injuries from a fatal crash at the intersection of U.S 127 and Township Road 48 in Paulding County.

According to Ohio State Highway Patrol on April 2 at approximately 1:18 P.M., troopers with the Van Wert Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol responded to a report of a two-vehicle crash.

A 2017 Chevrolet Malibu, operated by Karenann Winters, age 76, of Grover Hill, Ohio, was westbound on Township Road 48. Ms. Winters stopped at the posted stop sign for US 127, and entered the intersection intending to proceed westbound. Ms. Winters vehicle was struck by a southbound 1994 Dodge Dakota, driven by John A. Vibbert, age 21, of Van Wert, Ohio. Both vehicles came to their final rest just off of the southwest corner of the intersection.

Ms. Winters was transported by Samaritan to Parkview Regional Hospital where she succumbed to her injuries sustained during the motor vehicle crash.

Two passengers in the Vibbert vehicle, Zane Lippi, age 20, and Joshua Ebel, age 20, both of Van Wert, were transported to Van Wert Health for non-life-threatening injuries. Mr. Vibbert was treated at the scene.

US 127 was closed for approximately one hour, however has since been reopened.

Assisting troopers on the scene were Paulding County Sheriffs Office, Van Wert EMS, Scott EMS and Fire, Samaritan, Grover Hill EMS and fire, and Gideon’s Towing and Recovery.