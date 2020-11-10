Ohio State Highway Patrol investigates injury crash after vehicle strikes tree, occupied house

The two occupants of the crash sustained minor and non-life threatening injuries.

FULTON COUNTY, OHIO, Ohio — Two people were transported to area hospitals after being involved in a vehicle crash Sunday morning.

The crash happened near the intersection of US 20 and State Route 108 around 9:32 a.m. in Chesterfield Township.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol 34-year-old Dontae Wilbon of Milwaukee, Wisconsin, was driving westbound on US 20 he drove off the left side of the road striking a tree and occupied house.

Wilbon sustained minor injuries and was taken by ground ambulance to nearby hospital.

Passenger, Brandy Rooker, 33, of Woodhaven, Michigan, was taken by air ambulance to another local hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

Alcohol is not a factor in the crash. Safety belts were not being used by either occupant.

No one in the home was injured from the crash.

US 20 was shut down for about 30 minutes.